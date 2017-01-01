Fatal New Year’s Day crash in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) At 4 p.m. Sunday Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal says deputies with the Patrol Division responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on South Lewis St. near its intersection with Oil Center Drive.

An investigation has concluded that the driver of a 2010 Honda Civic failed to negotiate a curve while traveling south on South Lewis Street and drove off of the roadway to the right striking a utility pole.

The driver has been identified as Nyron G. Derouen.

According to Ackal, Derouen was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol consumption is suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.

Toxicology samples have been obtained and are pending analysis by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.