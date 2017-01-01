Iberia Parish: Three stabbed in New Year’s Day domestic incident

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal reports that at approximately 3:00 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Patrol Division responded to an area on Cedar Hill Circle concerning a report of multiple stabbings.

On arrival deputies had to provide immediate aid to a 36 year old female, a 43 year old female and 23 year old male.

Following, the victims were transported to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance Service.

An initial investigation has revealed that the stabbings resulted from a domestic dispute between a 25 year old suspect and the 36 year old female, who Ackal said sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The injuries sustained by the additional victims were not considered life threatening.

Ackal said the suspect has been identified as 25 year old Cody Toucheck of New Iberia. Toucheck was arrested a short while later by deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on warrants unrelated to the incident.

Detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation are continuing the investigation.

Additional charges on Toucheck are pending.