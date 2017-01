Lafayette General Medical Center is happy to announce its first baby of 2017.

Parents Eric and Andrea Fontenot welcomed baby boy Grayson at 9:54 a.m. Sunday.

Baby Grayson weighed six pounds, six ounces, and measured 20.5 inches at birth and was delivered by Dr. Wayne Daigle.

In 2016, LGMC again broke its own record in delivering babies, as over 3,000 parents chose Lafayette General.

In 2012, the hospital delivered less than 2,000 babies.