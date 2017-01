2016 was a big year for downtown Lafayette with a number of new businesses opening alongside new residential areas.

The progress is being attributed to an action plan that was put in place in 2014.

The progress caught the attention local business owners like Mark Alleman.

Alleman owns Hook and Boil in Broussard which is opening a second location on Jefferson Street.

Hook and Boil is expected to open its doors downtown later next month.

