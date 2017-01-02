3 dead after Vernon Parish shooting

Sunday evening, the Vernon Parish Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call at approximately 7:06 p.m. in which the caller advised that a female had been shot at the location.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting at a residence in the area of Ross Road in Anacoco.

Sheriff Sam Craft, VPSO Deputies, and VPSO Detectives responded to the location and discovered two deceased persons inside the residence.

The two deceased persons were later identified as Norma Ross, age 48, of Anacoco, and Calvin Stubbs, age 30, of Leesville.

Witnesses at the scene advised Deputies that the nephew of Norma Ross, Derrick Ross, age 36, of Anacoco, had shot Norma Ross and Calvin Stubbs.

As witnesses spoke with law enforcement officials, they indicated that Derrick Ross’ whereabouts were unknown.

The immediate area surrounding the residence was secured and the Vernon Parish Special Response Team and Vernon Correctional Facility Chase Team were deployed to the location.

Law enforcement officers began an intense search of the area and eventually located the deceased body of Derrick Ross in a wooded area near the residence.

Personnel with the Vernon Parish Coroners Office arrived at the location and it was determined that Derrick Ross died from a self inflicted gun shot wound.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.