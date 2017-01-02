A New Years Baby Unlike Any Other

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Michelle Newsom was all smiles Monday, as she held her baby girl.

Sutten Faye Newsom made her entrance into the world two hours into the new year, making her the first Lafayette baby born in 2017.

“We jokingly said she would be, I was thinking she’d be more on Christmas,” said Newsom.

Like most new moms, Newsom is not sure where this new adventure will take her in 2017.

“I have no idea. We redid our house, we have a new girl, I got a new Volvo? So many changes,” said Newsom.

Newsom said she never expected her child to be the first baby of the new year, in fact, she never thought she’d have a child at all.

“I was sixteen and I noticed things weren’t right, so I asked my mom to bring me to the doctor and we found out I had MRKH, it’s a birth defect.”

Newsom was born without a uterus making it impossible for her to bear children.

“I was devastated of course,” said Newsom.

Thankfully Newsom’s younger sister Lauren Hayes offered to help out.

“She just told me I know you don’t want to talk, but whenever you are ready to have babies I’ll be there for you,” said Newsom.

Hayes, a mother of two, said there’s nothing like a sister’s bond.

“I wanted to give my sister a family. I know it’s hers, she needs a family, I just helped her.”

A bond that has now grown stronger through this precious gift.

“It was so selfless what she did. It was really easy because it was my sister so me and her talk about everything and I never worried about it if she was ok or if she was taken care of because I trust her over anybody,” said Newsom.

“I get kind of embarrassed when people say you’re so amazing for doing this, but to me, was just doing this to be nice. It’s just normal to me,” said Hayes.