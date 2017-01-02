Acadiana under Tornado Watch until 2:00 p.m.

(KLFY) – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Acadiana until 2:00 p.m.

Monday is starting off warm and muggy but mostly quiet with only a few light showers early this morning.

Storms will become more likely and widespread across Acadiana as we get into the late morning and early afternoon.

Strong to severe weather is possible today with damaging winds being the primary threat but the setup is conducive for isolated tornadoes.

Currently, Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana hatched in an “enhanced risk” which is a 3 out of 5 for likelihood for severe storms.

Drier weather will return tomorrow with a cold blast of air on track for later this week.

