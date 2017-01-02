Family survives mobile home fire near Duson

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Authorities say a small family made it out of their mobile before it became engulfed in flames this afternoon.

Alton Trahan, of the Lafayette Fire Department, said family members noticed smoke coming from the living room around 2:50 p.m.

Firefighters quickly responded to the mobile home in the 7700 block of Cameron Street, near Duson.

All family members evacuated the mobile home safely, without any injuries, but a few of the family’s pets died in the fire, Trahan said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

