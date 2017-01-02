Granges Coulee Bridge closed for repairs

MAURICE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the immediate closure of the Granges Coulee Bridge on LA 343 (South Richfield Road) between LA 92 and LA 699, approximately 0.75 miles south of LA 92 near Maurice, for emergency bridge repairs.

The work is estimated to be completed by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, weather permitting.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

DOTD apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary work may cause.