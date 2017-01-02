Hundreds in southwest Ville Platte; thousands in Bunkie, Turkey Creek without power

The following is a news release from Cleco:

Pineville, La., Jan. 2, 2017 – Storms pushed through south central Louisiana causing extensive damage to Avoyelles and Evangeline parishes. Due to the extent of the damage, some Cleco customers will have power restored tomorrow.

Towns Number of Customers Southwest Ville Platte 580 Hessmer 1,100 Simesport 1,000 Cottonport 1,200 Mansura, Bordelonville, Moreauville 1,700 Bunkie, Turkey Creek 2,000 Alexandria 80 Oakdale 10 Deville 6

“Our crews have been working through the day to restore power and have made progress; however, the damage is so severe in certain areas, some customers will remain without power throughout the night,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management. “We ask that our customers with medical needs and small children make arrangements for tonight. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we continue to work through the night. We regret any inconvenience this has caused.”

Damage to Cleco’s electric system includes broken poles, broken cross arms and downed wire.

Cleco has mobilized its crews from less impacted areas of the state and will add more contract crews in the morning. Cleco expects all other customers without power to have power by late tonight.

Cleco reminds customers to be aware of possible downed lines. Stay away from low-hanging or downed lines. Call Cleco or 911 to report an unsafe situation with electricity. For additional safety tips, please visit www.cleco.com.