Locals chime in on minimum wage in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In 2017, 19 states are increasing their minimum wage, however, Louisiana isn’t one of them.

For years minimum wage workers have been fighting to raise their hourly rate.

“I definitely think $7.25 is not enough,” said co-owner of Lagniappe Records.

The national minimum wage is $7.25 and for those who work off of gratuity, they’re making even less at $2.13 an hour.

“I think that $2.13 has been a thing since I was waiting tables and that was probably 15 or so years ago,” said Brunet, “So I think it’s about time that raises a bit as well.”

While some residents believe Louisiana should have raised it in 2017, others say it would require more money coming out of everyone’s pocket.

“It would be nice for it to go up,” said resident Justin Guidry, “but if that would happen that would mean like gas prices would go up, a bunch of other prices would go up so it would be less of a convenience for other people who wouldn’t make that amount of money.”

But one thing most residents agreed on, is that minimum wage should be based on the cost of living.

“California, New York, it’s more expensive to live there and it’s not as expensive to live here so I think we’re good where we’re at,” said Guidry

“$15 an hour makes sense for a place like California and New York,” said Brunet, “Maybe not so much in Louisiana but $7.25 is definitely inexcusable.””

Click here for a list of each states minimum wage and which states decided to raise it.