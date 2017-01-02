Newly appointed Secretary of Wildlife and Fisheries talks business

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Representative Jack Montoucet says he will resign from office to assume his recently appointed position as Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

In a statement, Governor John Bel Edwards calls Montoucet a businessman who understands the complex nature of running such an organization. “He shares my belief that nothing should get in the way of Louisiana remaining the Sportsman’s Paradise. This single agency represents so much about our culture, and I am excited to have Jack lead it into the future,” notes Governor Edwards.

Montoucet was elected in 2008. For the past 30 years, he’s been running an alligator farming and processing business in Scott. Montoucet is also a retired fire chief of the Lafayette Fire Department. “I never had the inclination to be the Secretary of Wildlife and Fisheries. I never dreamed that I would even be offered that opportunity. The governor said you are a good fit for that. I said well you know what? I’m really interested in that. I think you are right I’m ready to do it,” adds Montoucet.

Montoucet is not overlooking the recent state audit that has raised some questions about the management of Wildlife and Fisheries. He says he and the governor are committed to making the necessary reforms. “We are going to implement some reforms for those things that happened in the previous administration so that we can ensure and give the people of this state the confidence to know that’s not going to happen again,” explains Montoucet.

Montoucet believes Wildlife and Fisheries should be accessible to everyone – especially when it comes to affordability. Plus, he wants to support makes Louisiana a place people want to visit. “We have the best food in Louisiana. We have some of the best hunting and some of the fishing. Why wouldn’t somebody want to come live here?”

Montoucet says he’s letting that go of his business to avoid any concerns of conflict of interest.