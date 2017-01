Showers and storms continue over eastern areas of Acadiana. All of the storms will move out of Acadiana over the next hour.

A Tornado Watch continues for St. Martin. Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes until 4 PM, but I think the risk of severe weather and tornadoes will be over before 4 PM.

