17 restaurants opening in 2017

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) The past year has been full of restaurant openings. And so far, it looks like 2017 will be just as busy with developments in the Acadiana dining scene.

There are a few things you’ll want to keep an eye on in the new year. You’ll see a few more developments on the south side of Lafayette and Youngsville, but you’ll also see more options in upper Lafayette and Carencro.

This is by no means an exhaustive list. Instead, this is a starting point.

Zee’s Po’boy Joint

The owner of Hot Food Express plans to open what he describes as “the sickest po’boy joint” on Cameron Street early this year.

Zubair “Zee” Baloch plans to fill po’boy buns with far more than seafood. He wants to serve sandwiches filled with Indian, Peruvian, Korean and other ethnic dishes, too.

Baloch opened his first restaurant, Hot Food Express, at 3013 Cameron St. in 2002. He wanted to open a second restaurant on Cameron Street instead of elsewhere in Lafayette in the hopes of bringing more life to the once bustling corridor. He’s kept mum on the exact location, however.

Learn more about Zee’s Po’boy Joint by visiting facebook.com/hotfoodexpress.

Rock ‘N’ Bowl

This bowling alley and live music venue will offer far more than burgers and pizza in downtown Lafayette.

Rock ‘N’ Bowl is also known for its white linen, full-service restaurant service that offers entrees such as slow-cooked the lamb shank and the fried green tomato and shrimp remoulade po’boy.

Rock ‘N’ Bowl is set to open by December in the first two levels of the five-story, 60,000-square-foot building at 950 Jefferson St.

In addition to the full-service restaurant, Rock ‘N’ Bowl will also offer unique takes bowling alley classics, a full bar, 16 bowling lanes, a large stage, private suites and a large ballroom.

Learn more about Rock ‘N’ Bowl by visiting rocknbowl.com.

Taco Sisters

This Freetown favorite is expected to open a second location on Johnston Street early in the new year.

Taco Sisters is known for its fresh breakfast and lunch Mexican options, but it is limited to take–away and outdoor seating at its current location, 407 Johnston St.

The second location at 3902 Johnston St. in the former Formosa restaurant will allow Taco Sisters to offer indoor seating, dinner service and alcoholic beverages.

Learn more about Taco Sisters by visiting tacosisters.com.

Drago’s

This popular New Orleans seafood restaurant has been expected to open a Lafayette location for nearly two years.

Drago’s initially was going to open in the Parc Lafayette development, but a real estate deal fell through at the last minute.

“The Cvitanovich family remains committed to bringing Drago’s to Lafayette, but we are unable to commit to a definite timetable until we acquire the real estate to do so,” said Ron St.Pierre, spokesman for Drago’s.

While the restaurant is known for its charbroiled oysters, Drago’s also offers a large menu filled with plenty of options, including lobster, seared duck, po’boys and more.

Learn more about Drago’s by visiting dragosrestaurant.com.

Juice Bar

A franchise juice spot is expected to open by the end of January in the Ambassador Town Center.

Juice Bar’s specialties include nutritious juices, smoothies, sandwiches, salads and more. The menu is almost exclusively vegetarian, gluten-free and organic.

Juice Bar will be located at 109 Old Camp Road, suite 106.

Learn more about Juice Bar by visiting ilovejuicebar.com.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar

Acadiana’s second location of Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar is expected to open in April in Broussard.

The Louisiana-based sports bar is known for its family-friendly game day atmosphere and flavorful, Louisiana-inspired menu.

Walk-On’s is opening at 110 Celebrity Drive in Broussard in the former Santa Fe Cattle Co., which opened in 2013 and closed in December.

The first Acadiana location of Walk-On’s can be found at 2336 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette.

The Baton Rouge-based sports bar, which was voted No. 1 in the country in 2012 by ESPN, has about 12 locations with another dozen expected to open in the coming months.

Learn more about Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar by visiting walk-ons.com.

World of Beer

This bar-style restaurant franchise should open at some point in the new year in the Ambassador Town Center.

Although originally expected to open by mid-2016 alongside many of the other restaurants in the development, World of Beer has been significantly delayed.

World of Beer, which is under obligation to build out in the development, has no expected time frame for opening its Lafayette location.

The restaurant offers more than 50 beers on tap and an additional 500 by the bottle or can. It also offers a full, bar-themed menu that includes everything from burgers and flatbreads to seared Ahi tuna and salad.

There are more than 70 locations of World of Beer. Louisiana has locations in Metairie and New Orleans.

Learn more about World of Beer by visiting worldofbeer.com.

Dat Dog

This popular New Orleans-based hot dog joint opening has been delayed yet again.

Dat Dog is expected to open before Festival International de Louisiane in April at 201 Jefferson St.

The restaurant has gained a loyal following through its funky atmosphere and fun take on America’s beloved wiener. The heart of the meal begins with proteins such as turducken, crawfish sausage, alligator sausage and beer-battered cod that are served on a slightly sweet bun and paired with toppings ranging from crawfish etouffee to guacamole.

Lafayette’s location will mark the first restaurant outside of the New Orleans market. The company is also expected to open locations in Baton Rouge and Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Learn more about Dat Dog by visiting datdognola.com.

The Cajun Table

This local food truck will open a brick-and-mortar storefront in Lafayette the new year.

The Cajun Table is currently building out in the former Marble Slab Creamery location at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, suite D, and is expected to open in February.

Although this will be the first permanent, brick-and-mortar storefront for the restaurant, The Cajun Table has been around for about a year as a pop-up restaurant, food truck and catering company.

The restaurant is known for its boiled seafood and other Cajun dishes.

Learn more about The Cajun Table by visiting “The Cajun Table” on Facebook.

El Pollo Loco

This quick-service-plus restaurant is expected to open a local franchise by the end of the year.

El Pollo Loco’s franchise owner Jason Trotter doesn’t have locations or opening dates in mind yet, but he has said he plans to open the first restaurant in Lafayette by the end of 2017.

The restaurant is known for its citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and Mexican-inspired entrees. El Pollo Loco is described as being quick-service-plus — somewhere between a quick-service restaurant like Taco Bell and a fast-casual restaurant like Chipotle.

There are more than 445 restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Utah.

Learn more about El Pollo Loco by visiting elpolloloco.com.

Zorbas

This fast-casual restaurant is set to open early in the new year in a former Subway location in Lafayette.

Zorbas is expected to open in January at 1812 W. Pinhook Road.

The American-Greek restaurant will serve gyros, burgers, Philly cheese steaks, stuffed baked potatoes and smoothies.

Learn more by visiting “Zorbas Gyros, Burgers and More” on Facebook or by calling 337-534-4545.

Laredo Taco

This quick-service taco joint will open early in the new year inside of the Stripes gas station on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Laredo Taco is known for its inexpensive breakfast and lunch menu that includes tacos, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, a salsa bar and more.

Laredo Taco opened its first Lafayette location Dec. 29 inside of another Stripes gas station at 3300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

The second location is set to open Jan. 12 inside of Stripes at 911 Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Learn more about Laredo Taco by visiting stripesstores.com.

Firehouse Subs

This fast-casual restaurant chain is opening a second Acadiana location in Carencro this spring.

Firehouse Subs is expected to open in March or April near Super 1 Foods in Carencro.

The first location in the area opened in 2015 at 104 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, suite 109, in Lafayette.

Firehouse Subs is known for hot subs that are piled high with meats, cheese and sauces. Started by firefighters, the sandwich shop has more than 1,000 locations in 44 states.

Learn more about Firehouse Subs by visiting firehousesubs.com.

Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill

This favorite Lafayette sports bar is expected to open its third location in Carencro this spring.

Fat Pat’s is expected to open in March in the Evangeline Market Place shopping center that is anchored by Super 1 Foods.

The sports bar is known for its burgers, hot dogs, drink specials and outdoor seating.

The first location of Fat Pat’s opened in 2007 at 626 Verot School Road in Lafayette. A second location opened in 2012 at 117 Westmark Blvd. in Lafayette.

Learn more about Fat Pat’s Bar and Grill by visiting fatpatsbarandgrill.com.

Hook & Boil at The Filling Station

This staple downtown Lafayette restaurant will reopen soon under new ownership at 900 Jefferson St.

The Filling Station, most recently a Tex-Mex restaurant, is undergoing renovations and will reopen early in the year as a hybrid of the former restaurant and Hook & Boil of Broussard.

Hook & Boil at The Filling Station will serve Tex-Mex and Cajun options from each of the restaurants’ menus. After crawfish season, the restaurant is expected to close again during the summer to make room for a rooftop bar, according to the new owner Mark Alleman.

Learn more about Hook & Boil at The Filling Station by visiting eatcrawfish.com.

Copeland’s Takeout Gourmet Kitchen and Market

A New Orleans-style restaurant is expected to open a new, express concept in Lafayette in the new year.

Copeland’s of New Orleans closed a franchise-owned, full-service restaurant at 3920 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette in November. A company-owned, express-concept restaurant called Copeland’s Takeout Gourmet Kitchen and Market is expected to open somewhere in Lafayette in 2017.

There isn’t yet a location or timeline for opening, and the business model is still somewhat of a mystery.

Menu specifics, price points, hours of operation and dining options are all up in the air until a location is secured, according to Jenny Lacoste, public relations manager for Al Copeland Investments.

There are 18 franchisee- and corporate-owned locations of Copeland’s of New Orleans in five states, four locations of Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro in two states and two locations of Copeland’s Gourmet Kitchen in the New Orleans airport.

Learn more about Copeland’s by visiting copelandsofneworleans.com.

Hardee’s

This fast-food burger chain is expected to open a location in Carencro in the new year.

Although under construction, there is no opening timeframe yet for Hardee’s, according to the company’s marketing team.

“Anticipated opening dates are always pending ongoing construction and inspections,” said Juan Lopez, who works in guest relations for Hardee’s.

Hardee’s will be located in the Evangeline Market Place shopping center in Carencro that is anchored by Super 1 Foods.

Learn more about Hardee’s by visiting hardees.com.