The storm system that tore through Acadiana yesterday left damage throughout southern Louisiana.

News 10’s Emily Giangreco is spearheading our team coverage in Avoyelles Parish, where thousands were left without power throughout the night.

Tractor trailer tipped over in Hessmer by yesterday's storm system. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/xBNKZbOldX — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 3, 2017

Hessmer, La. where a tree destroyed a mans home during yesterday's storms. pic.twitter.com/3Y3PXFKsH1 — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 3, 2017

The storm system that came through yesterday left thousands without power. Here are some pics of damage from Bunkie, La. @KLFY pic.twitter.com/A9aC3flu91 — Emily Giangreco (@EmilyGiangreco) January 3, 2017