Deputies identify inmate found dead at Iberia Parish jail

UPDATE: Deputies have identified the inmate who found dead in a holding cell yesterday as 48-year-old Malcolm Menard of New Iberia.

Captain Wendell Raborn said Menard had no reported address and is believed to have been homeless.

Menard’s death remains under investigation by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Investigators with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a 48-year-old inmate at the Iberia Parish Jail.

According to Public Information Officer Captain Wendell Raborn, the inmate was arrested at 1:30 pm today after deputies responded to a suspicious person complaint on Center Street and Admiral Doyle Drive.

Deputies observed the subject approaching cars and appeared to be intoxicated.

According to Raborn, the subject was arrested for Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication and Battery on a Police Officer after he spit on the arresting deputy.

He was then brought to the Iberia Parish Jail at 1:50 pm and placed in a booking holding cell due to his intoxication and combativeness.

At 4:20 pm, deputies serving meals discovered the inmate hanging by a telephone cord in the cell and immediately began CPR.

The inmate was transported to the Iberia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 5:55 pm.

Deputies are attempting to locate the inmate’s next-of-kin.

Once notification has been made the inmate’s name will be released.