Higgins names Lafayette native to top job

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser) – Lafayette native Kathryn Wenger Facchiano has been named chief of staff for U.S. Rep.-elect Clay Higgins, R-3rd District, who takes office Tuesday as part of the 115th Congress.

Higgins, elected Dec. 10 in a runoff over Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle, replaces U.S. Rep. Charles Boustany, R-Lafayette, who served six terms before unsuccessfully seeking a U.S. Senate in 2015.

Facchiano has most recently served as legislative director and general counsel for U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky. In that position she advised Rand on legislation, helped develop policy positions and legislative initiatives and monitored and supervised legislative staff members.

“We were looking for someone with a strong background in drafting legislation, dealing with the process and who has Capitol Hill experience,” said Chris Comeaux, Clay Higgins’ campaign adviser and spokesman. “She is a good complement to Clay.”

Comeaux said Higgins interviewed “about five applicants” for the position before hiring Facchiano.

Facchiano has both practiced law in Washington, D.C., and served as a legislative staff member for U.S. Rep. and later U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Arkansas, and for J. Randy Forbes, R-Virginia. Her mother still lives in the Lafayette area, Comeaux said.

Facchiano worked for Boozman for more than a decade, serving as his legislative director in the House and later in the Senate following his 2011 election to the upper chamber.

Facchiano graduated from Lafayette High School, and went on to earn a bachelor’s in political science from Tulane in 1997 and a law degree from The Catholic University of America in Washington in 2004.