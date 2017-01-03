Justice James Genovese officially an Associate Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – James Genovese took the oath of office two months after being elected an Associate Justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court. The Inaugural Mass was held at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Evangeline Downs on Tuesday. The formal installation came with all the expected pomp and ceremony. Retiring Associate Justice Jeannette Knoll proudly sang the National Anthem.

Chief Justice Bernette J. Johnson extended the welcome address. Governor John Bel Edwards spoke about St. Landry Parish and its historic connection to Louisiana law. “I had a lot of people tell me what a big day this is in St. Landry Parish and Opelousas. I’m just pleased to be able to come and just share it with everyone,” says Gov. Edwards.

Lafayette attorney Blake David issued a reflection on the newly sworn-in justice. “He always treated every case fairly and I can understand where he’s coming from. He understands the law. He applies the facts to it,” adds David.

After being sworn in Genovese thanked St. Landry parish not once but twice. “Thank you St. Landry Parish by your vote you made this all possible,” says Justice Genovese. “We needed a boost. We needed representation. We needed a seat at the table and we got that seat at the table,” adds Genovese.

Judge Phyllis Keaty of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals says she’s proud to know Genovese. “He’s got a big heart. He knows the law and loves studying it. We’re very lucky to have him,” says Judge Keaty.

In November, Genovese won Louisiana’s 3rd District Supreme Court Seat over Judge Marilyn Castille. Genovese is one of seven Louisiana Supreme Court Justices.