Lafayette gas prices: All past $2

(The Daily Advertiser) – For a gallon of gas, you’ll need two bucks and change everywhere in Lafayette.

That’s according to GasBuddy.com, a consumer website, that showed all outlets in the parish have risen above the $2-a-gallon-mark for regular unleaded for perhaps the first time in two years.=

The lone holdout Monday was Costco Wholesale at $1.98. Late Monday, Costco climbed over the $2 benchmark at $2.04 while Super 1 and RaceTrac, both on the Evangeline Thruway, were selling a gallon of regular for $2.03 Tuesday morning.

GasBuddy showed that 98.1 percent of Louisiana outlets were charging more than $2 for a gallon of gas Tuesday, 63.3 percent were charging more than $2.25, 19.1 percent were over $2.50.

Ride USA, 10174 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, offered the state’s highest reported price Tuesday morning: $2.99.

Lafayette gas prices began their long descent on Dec. 24, 2014, when the Corner Mart, 6000 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, dropped its pump price to $1.99 a gallon, cash only. Prices were in the midst of what would be 18 consecutive weeks of decreases, following plunges in oil prices that begin in summer 2014.