LPSO searching for endangered missing runaway teen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing 14-year-old runaway girl who is believed to be endangered.

Public Information Officer John Mowell said Dayja Nixon was last seen on December 27, 2016, when she left her Lafayette home without permission.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with grey sleeves and a multi-colored scarf.

Authorities believe Dayja may be traveling to Houma, La. to see family.

Dayja Nixon is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

She is 5’11” tall and weighs 140 lbs.

Anyone with any information about Dayja Nixon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-236-5895.