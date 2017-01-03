Pat Cooper gets another chance before appeals panel

(The Daily Advertiser) – In an unusual development, the Third Circuit Court of Appeal will again hear the case of former Lafayette Parish Superintendent Pat Cooper.

Cooper filed his wrongful termination lawsuit against the school board in November 2014, shortly after the board fired him.

In late November 2016, the appeals court upheld both the board’s decision and a 2015 district court decision affirming the termination.

The appeals court ruling was a 2-1 decision, with Judge John Conery writing a lengthy dissent, in part stating the board’s decision “was based more on politics and less on law.”

Cooper’s attorney, Lane Roy, said that dissent prompted him to attempt to have an appeals panel hear the case again.

“It is a step that is not taken very often,” Roy said. “But Judge Conery wrote a very strongly worded and well-reasoned dissent. The more I read that, the more it convinced me that we ought to ask for a rehearing.”

The request was granted on Dec. 29. The rehearing is tentatively set for Jan. 25.

The panel will include Conery, Judge Jimmie Peters and Judge Gene Thibodeaux.

Throughout court hearings, Cooper and Roy have maintained that Louisiana’s Act One education law allowed Cooper to make personnel and budgetary decisions without board approval.

School board attorneys have countered that Cooper disregarded board policies and state laws that outlined the board’s role in determining salaries and other matters.

Roy said he believes the case is “absolutely” winnable.

“It’s a major case for Pat Cooper, but it’s even bigger for the education law in Louisiana,” Roy said.

Roy said if the appeals court rules in Cooper’s favor, it could mean the district would have to pay him for the months that remained on his contract at the time he was fired. Cooper had a little more than a year left on that contract.

“The legal issue is the more important issue,” Roy said. “It’s a huge political battle over the legislation that spurred it.”

Timeline of events:

Nov. 6, 2014: The Lafayette Parish School Board votes 7-2 to terminate Pat Cooper as superintendent. The board determines Cooper violated state law and/or board policy when he hired and refused to fire a special assistant, used district funds to pay his attorney and placed some principals on a 244-day work schedule, thereby increasing their pay.

Jan. 7, 2015: The school board is sworn in for a five-year term. The nine-member board includes only two people — Tommy Angelle and Tehmi Chassion — who were on the board at the time of Cooper’s termination.

April 22, 2015: The board hires Donald Aguillard as the Lafayette Parish superintendent. The unanimous vote begins an ongoing stretch of positive relations between Aguillard and the board. Aguillard’s contact runs until May 2019.

Sept. 22, 2015: District Judge Patrick Michot upholds the board’s decision to fire Cooper. Michot rejects most of the board’s reasons for the termination, but says it was within its rights to terminate Cooper based on the principal pay issue.

Dec. 7, 2015: In a rehearing, Michot again affirms the board’s vote, saying Cooper deviated from the established salary schedule, in violation of board policy and state law.

Nov. 23, 2016: The Third Circuit Court of Appeals rules 2-1 in the board’s favor. The appeals court notes Act One did not change a state statute giving school boards the ability to set employee salaries. Judge John Conery dissents, questioning the argument that Cooper violated the salary schedule.

Dec. 29, 2016: The appeals court grants Cooper’s request for a rehearing of his case.