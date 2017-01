In Shreveport, a former LSU football player says someone stole his blood, sweat, and tears from his home.

Special team-walk-on Seth Fruge posted a picture to Facebook Monday night. He says someone broke into his home and stole several items.

Among the items stolen are his SEC championship ring, Outback Bowl ring, three-year letterman watch, and BCS national championship watch.

Fruge played with the tigers from 2009 to 2013.