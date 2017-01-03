United Way holding ‘Bucket Brigade’ fundraising blitz

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In 2016, the layoffs in the oilfield industry and the historic flooding in August took a major toll on Acadiana.

That is why the United Way is holding a fundraising blitz called ‘The Bucket Brigade.’

The effort is aimed at raising over $200,000 by the end of the month for the United Way of Acadiana so that they can continue to serve our community.

The idea is simple…distribute 200 buckets to ambassadors in the Acadiana area and encourage these Bucket Ambassador to raise $1,000 a bucket.

If you or anyone you know wants to be a Bucket Ambassador, there are still some available.

You can find more information on The United Way Bucket Brigade on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.