4 Baton Rouge men arrested in Scott for drug and weapon possession, allegedly plotting home invasion

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Scott Police have arrested for men from Baton Rouge for allegedly planning to buy drugs and invade a home.

Officers responded to a call on December 31st from resident who was concerned about a suspicious individual in her neighborhood.

Ebrahim Latif, 21, was found and questioned by police at the scene.

Chief Chad Leger tells News 10 that Latif gave false information about why he was in the neighborhood and a large revolver was found in his hoodie after a pat down search.

Officers later found two semi-automatic .40 caliber handguns and approximately 10 grams of marijuana in Latif’s vehicle, which was also occupied by 3 other individuals.

Further investigation suggests that Latif, Elijah Ross, 21, Javonanta Harris, 18, and Brandon Turenaud, 23, all of Baton Rouge, all came to Scott to purchase drugs and the 4 were attempting to commit a home invasion at the place where the drugs were purchased several hours later.

All 4 suspects were arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a Criminal Conspiracy charge.

Latif was also charged with Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

Ross was also charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana.

Harris was also charged with Possession of Marijuana.