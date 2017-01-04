CBS’ David Begnaud moves up and closer to home

(The Daily Advertiser) – Lafayette native and CBS News correspondent David Begnaud will be heading west to Dallas to cover the southwest from the Dallas bureau.

The move also means the University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduate and former KLFY news reporter will be closer to home and family here in Acadiana.

“I remember dreaming, as a teenager, of being a CBS News correspondent based in Dallas,” Begnaud said. “I envisioned traveling the country, but returning to Dallas where I could easily get to Acadiana on weekends to see my family. Now, it’s a reality. And, with two nieces, it’s an even sweeter dream come true.”

Richard Huff, executive director of communications for CBS News, said Begnaud’s work has been outstanding.

“(His) breaking news coverage-from flooding to tornadoes to hurricanes-has brought a whole new dimension to live reporting,” Huff said.

Huff pointed to Begnaud’s unique experience in covering both breaking news and features in the Acadiana/Southwest region, including the Cajun John Wayne, Clay Higgins, a former St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy who became an internet sensation and recently won his bid for the 3rd Congressional District of Louisiana.

Begnaud has been a reporter for Los Angeles-based Newsbreaker at ORA TV, a regular contributor to “Entertainment Tonight” and worked at KTLA in Los Angeles from 2010 to 2012 and KOVR in Sacramento from 2007 to 2010.

He began his journalism career in his home state of Louisiana at the age of 18 at KLFY-TV as a weekend anchor and reporter while still attending college.

Begnaud will start work in the Dallas bureau on Jan. 23.