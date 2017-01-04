Delcambre swears in first female Mayor

DELCAMBRE, La. (KLFY) – The lobby at City Hall filled up as Pam Blakely got ready to make history.

Blakely raised her right hand, took her oath, and officially became the first female Mayor of Delcambre Wednesday night.

“There’s so many positive things,” said Blakely, “and so many people that are behind me and want to move forward and have a great place to be proud of to raise our children and our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren.””

But she’s not your average politician.

Blakely was born and raised in Delcambre and has owned a hair salon there for 35 years.

Because of that experience, she is hoping to bring new businesses to the town.

“We’re going to try and bring new businesses to Delcambre,” said Blakely, “I already got this guy trying to buy some property, on the canal, to maybe open a new restaurant or something, and do great things!”

As friends, family, and residents of the town watched Blakely take her oath, they knew she was the change that Delcambre needed.

“She stood up and she said, you know, I’ve had enough of what was going on in the town of Delcambre,” said longtime friend and Delcambre resident Homer Stelly. “Being a hairdresser she just said ‘I think I can make a difference’ and I think she’s going to prove to a lot of people in Delcambre that she’s up for the challenge. and I think she’s going to make a difference.”

Blakely has big plans for her four years in office.

Her main focus is to bring businesses to the town, clean the streets and bring back life to the place she knows and loves.