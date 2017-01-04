Howard Poche’s housekeeper charged in connection with his murder

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – Deputies have charged the housekeeper of an elderly man, who went missing on Christmas Day, in connection with his murder.

Captain Wendell Raborn said 45-year-old Michele L. King, of Jeanerette, was charged with principal to first-degree murder.

Poche was reported missing when he did not attend 8 a.m. Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church on Christmas Day.

A priest asked members of the congregation to check on Poche when he didn’t show up.

A church-goer found King inside Poche’s home cleaning up a “significant amount of blood,” according to Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal.

She is currently in the Iberia Parish Jail on unrelated charges. No bond has been set. The case remains under investigation.

Two other people, 23-year-old Jeffery Lee Marks and 18-year-old Brady Rogers, were charged with first-degree murder in the death of Howard Poche.

Poche’s body was found in a garbage can on his back porch three days after he went missing.

