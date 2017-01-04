Lafayette girl’s Christmas wish granted by Indiana woman

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A wish, a couple of balloons and a little hope is what gave one Lafayette family a magical Christmas they say they will never forget.

Meet Keani Page she is your typical 6-year-old girl, with a not so typical story.

Keani’s mother Sheena Page said it all started with a letter.

“She wanted a tablet, a turtle and some light up shoes,” said Page.

Keani and her 10-year-old sister Sha-nya wrote their annual wish lists to Santa, but this year Keani wanted to speed up the process.

“She wanted to get her list to Santa faster, so she said why not wrap it up around a balloon and put it in the air so that’s what we did,” said Page.

To their amazement, ten days later they received a call.

“Someone found the letter and said they are willing to buy everything that was on the list,” said Page.

Keani’s balloon traveled hundreds of miles.

Her mom said it landed in Santa Claus, Indiana. That’s right, Santa Claus, Indiana.

“I thought the balloon would have come back down. I never thought that it would have made it 800 miles away.”

On Christmas morning, Keani was amazed at what she found.

“I went to the office and they said you got a package. She was amazed! And when she saw the letter that Santa brought back, she was amazed, she was amazed,” said Page.

With a little bit of hope and a touch of Christmas cheer her wish came true, making this Christmas wish one she and her family will never forget

“This is a Christmas miracle. They will never forget this. I definitely will never forget,” said Page.

