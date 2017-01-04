LDH awards $980,000 to the City of Scott for water system improvements

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – In Louisiana, water system problems are more than just a drop in the bucket. Many communities struggle to pay for improved systems. Last week, the Louisiana Office of Public Health awarded the City of Scott $980,000 subsidized low interest loan to pay for an upgrade.

Mayor Purvis Morrison says the money will allow the City of Scott to bring its water system into the 21st Century. One aspect of the project he says he’s most excited about is the leak detection component. He says that’s where the city will be able to notify residents early when they have a water leak; instead of waiting until the water meter is read. The mayor says that aspect alone saves everyone money.

The City of Scott receives its water from the Lafayette Utility System (LUS). Therefore the mayor says water quality is not a concern. However, the city’s meters could use an upgrade. The $980,000 low interest subsidized loan will help make water system improvements. Mayor Morrison says Scott is trading out the old to bring in new technology. “They’re going to come and look at the meters we already have. If that meter is good, they are going to put an antenna on top of that meter. If that meter is old – one of our 30 to 40 year meters – we’re are going to change that meter out to put in a brand new meter; then put the antenna on top of that meter, “adds Morrison.

In fact, the mayor says meter readers will no longer be needed in Scott. The minute to minute readings from the automatic readers will go straight into city hall. There will be no more door to door meter reading. “What it’s costing us a month to pay the loan back is what it’s costing us four our meter readers. So basically, we will eliminate the meter readers and pay for our system to get a more accurate reading. It will be a win-win for everyone,” adds Mayor Morrison.

“The girls at the office will be able to monitor it and they can see unusual water usage. They’ll be able to call them and let them know that they are using water or not at that point,” states City of Scott Public Works Superintendent Keith Theriot. Scott Public Works Superintendent Keith Theriot has been with the city for thirty years. Theriot says the leak detection software will help ward-off major water-line breaks and major water usage bills. “Most definitely put us more on alert where we can monitor better,” says Theriot.

Mayor Morrison is hoping to begin the project next month and have it completed probably around April.