Man accused of throwing rocks at cars, stabbing dispensary security guard

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A Texas man is facing multiple charges after he stabbed a marijuana dispensary security guard who caught him throwing rocks at cars Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chase Prochaska, 28, of Lake Jackson, Texas, is charged with second-degree assault, menacing with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

Deputies said it happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at Strawberry Fields, which is off Interstate 25 just north of Pueblo. Several people went into the dispensary and told the security guard there was a man throwing rocks at cars traveling on the frontage road and yelling at customers in the parking lot.

When the security guard tried to confront the suspect, he turned and began waving a knife, according to deputies. The security guard pulled his gun and yelled at Prochaska to drop the knife. The suspect brought the knife down to his side, but refused to drop it. When the security guard holstered his gun and tried to grab him, a fight broke out and Prochaska stabbed the guard in the upper leg, according to deputies.

The security guard and a witness detained Prochaska until officers arrived.

Both the security guard and Prochaska were treated for minor injuries.

Deputies said three cars were damaged by rocks thrown by Prochaska. The total damage was estimated at $3,700. None of the drivers were injured.