Maurice mayor on historic flooding: “We will recover from this”

MAURICE, La (KLFY) – In Vermilion Parish, recovery from the historic August flood continues.

Officials in the village of Maurice are still coping with the loss of their city hall that was heavily damaged by the flood.

“Right now we’re operating out of temporary facilities and trying to make due with that the best we can,” said Maurice Mayor, Wayne Theriot.

The flood was a drastic event that took a toll on the small town of Maurice. 80 homes were damaged as well as several government buildings.

Mayor Theriot says the city hall building took in 14-16 in. of water leaving it severely damaged.

“We totally were flooded out of city hall,” said Mayor Theriot. “We lost everything: all of our communication equipment, all of our computers, our records were just totally gone.”

That has resulted in tedious working conditions for officials as they try to recover some of the lost information.

Mayor Theriot says between city hall, the police department, and the maintenance facility they’re looking at a pretty penny in damages.

“Putting them altogether you’re probably looking at a million to a million and a half worth of damages,” said Mayor Theriot. “We have expended probably close to $60,000 right now of our money waiting for FEMA reimbursement.”

Mayor Theriot says the village was already in a bit of a financial bind prior to the August flood, so this just makes matters worse.

“We were experiencing a little downturn in our economy here, and we were trying to peace meal together some type of plan to recover from that,” said Mayor Theriot.

The mayor says as they wait on funding from FEMA to reconstruct their facility, he’s confident the village will recover from this tremendous financial impact.

Mayor Theriot says he expects they will move back into their normal facility in about 18-24 months.