New York commuter train derails in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY. (CBS News) – A New York commuter train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

New York’s fire department said 76 people were injured and that none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The fire department said the train derailed around 8:20 a.m. during the busy morning rush.

“I was getting up from my seat, and there was a loud impact, and I flew forward and then flew backward,” a passenger named Amanda told CBS New York station WCBS-TV. “It was total chaos. There was smoke on the train, and we were sitting there in shock.”

Another passenger who said he was in the train’s first car told the station that the train seemed to be running at its usual speed when it suddenly jolted.

“I was sitting at the time, jumped out of my seat and then back down and up again,” the passenger named David told WCBS-TV. “The train jumped the end of the line and went right over the embankment and into a station office, and people who were standing up to exit the train all toppled on top of each other.”

The Long Island Rail Road train derailed at Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal.

The underground terminal is located near the Barclays Center, which is home to the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the NHL’s New York Islanders.