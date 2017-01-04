Rayne woman accused of using stolen credit cards

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Acadia Parish sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted fugitive and identifying her accomplices.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Jennifer Janas, of Rayne. The warrant stems from an investigation into several complaints of stolen credit cards being used at businesses throughout Acadia Parish.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson said Janas was identified as one of four individuals captured on video surveillance.

She is wanted for multiple counts of unauthorized use of an access card. Janas is described as, “a white female, 5’3” in height, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair.”

Investigators are searching for three additional persons of interest.

“The first is described as a white male with a slim build and a mustache wearing a cap, T-shirt and camo shorts. The second is described as a white female with a medium build wearing a T-shirt and cuffed jeans. The third is a white male with a medium build with dark hair and a full beard. They were seen leaving one of the businesses in a newer model white Ford F350 with a black hood and black hood scoop.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 789-TIPS / 789-8477.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.