St. Martinville City Council to hold special election to fill empty seat

On Wednesday, January 11th, the qualification period for a special election will open for the District 5 council seat in St. Martinville.

In August of last year, Councilman Romanus Robertson, better known as Ike, died after a lengthy fight with Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

St. Martinville mayor Thomas Nelson, says he knew when Ike passed, someone would have to fill his seat. Nelson says when he went to visit Ike in the hospital, one of his last wishes was to have his wife take over his duties, and for the past five months, Ike’s wife, Margaret Robertson, has served as the interim councilwoman for St. Martinville’s fifth district.

But now the time has come for the people to elect a permanent council person.

Qualifying will begin and January 11th and close by the end of business on Friday, January 13th.

News 10 reached out to Margaret Robertson but she declined to comment.

The election for the district five seat will be held March 25th.