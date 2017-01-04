Suspect captured near Adrien’s Supermarket after fleeing traffic stop

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is in police custody after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, according to State Police.

A Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle that was driving erratically. The man pulled over and then ran through the parking lot Adrian’s Supermarket and into a residential neighborhood.

The suspect was captured in the 100 block of Pericles Streett.

The Lafayette Police Department and Louisiana State Police assisted the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in the search for a suspect.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas, of LPD, said the suspect was in the custody of LPSO but fled.

Plaza Village Drive is off of Pandora Street, which is about two blocks from West Congress Street.

News 10 will update this story when more information is available.