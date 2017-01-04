Wanted man who escaped capture surrenders during standoff

GONZALES, La. (AP) – A wanted man who had escaped capture early Tuesday was later taken into custody following a two-hour standoff outside an Ascension Parish residence.

News outlets report that authorities surrounded a St. Amant home Tuesday evening after receiving a tip that 36-year-old Leo Haymond III, who was wanted on multiple drug warrants, was inside. Haymond eventually surrendered, as did 25-year-old Chelsie Breaux, who was also inside the home. Investigators do not believe Breaux was being held hostage. She faces a felony theft warrant.

Chief Deputy Bobby Webre says authorities had tried to arrest Haymond at his home in Sorrento earlier that morning, but he managed to run away through a side door.

U.S. Marshal Randy Breckwoldt says Haymond violated federal probation in November when he was stopped on a firearms violation.