A look at major projects ahead for St. Landry Parish in 2017

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (KLFY) – In St. Landry Parish, economic development is on the rise this year.

“There’s a lot of area to develop,” said St. Landry Parish President, Bill Fontenot. “With I-49 and US 190 there’s a lot of potential.”

Fontenot says there are four big ongoing projects in the works–the big one, the Smooth Ride Home project, which involves fixing roadways.

“The Smooth Ride Home Project is the project that was instituted by a tax that passed in 2013, a 2% sales tax in the rural areas only, and we’re going to be paving probably another 80 miles this year,” said Fontenot.

Fontenot says that adds to the 200 miles of road work already completed within the past two years. He says Savoie Rd. is one of many that will be repaved this year.

The next big project is happening just north of Grand Coteau where C & G Corporation, a container manufacturing company, is building an 83,000 square foot facility.

“That’s going to add some jobs. That’s also going to continue to preserve jobs that are already in place in the region,” said Fontenot.

Continuing along I-49 north, just past the Harry Guilbeau exit in Opelousas, you’ll see a dirt lot where crews are at work–which will be home to a new Giles Automotive facility.

Fontenot says the final big project involves the Hazelwood Energy Hub located between Port Barre and Krotz Springs. The project is expected to create more than 120 permanent jobs.

“We’re talking about an oil and gas related business where they’re going to use a saltdome that’s under the Earth there in the Hazelwood area,” said Fontenot. “It’s going to be over a billon dollar investment.”

Fontenot says all of these projects will be completed before the end of 2017.

Fontenot adds that the parish is also networking with other parishes in terms of economic development. He says a partnership with St. Martin Parish will potentially bring about a new French immersion school in the Arnaudville area.