Social Southern Table & Bar (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Shrimp N’ Grits

Smoked Fried Chicken & Biscuits

Frites & Gravy

Address: 3901 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Hours of Operation: Tues. – Sat., 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Acadiana Eats – Social Southern Table & Bar (Photos) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas on Facebook OR Twitter.

And be sure to follow Acadiana Eats on Instagram!