Acadiana Eats – Social Southern Table & Bar

Gerald Gruenig Published:
2724c9b17b3a421d95ddf5ab89fab727

Social Southern Table & Bar (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats: 

  • Shrimp N’ Grits
  • Smoked Fried Chicken & Biscuits
  • Frites & Gravy

Address: 3901 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503

Hours of Operation: Tues. – Sat., 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.; 10:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Acadiana Eats – Social Southern Table & Bar (Photos)

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas on Facebook OR Twitter.

And be sure to follow Acadiana Eats on Instagram

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s