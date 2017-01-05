Coast Guard rescues 4 people from fire on Gulf of Mexico oil platform off Louisiana coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL-TV) – The Coast Guard is responding to a report of a fire on an oil production platform near Grand Isle, Louisiana, Thursday.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans were notified around 2:30 a.m. that an oil production platform caught fire about 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama, who are currently en route to the platform.

There were four people aboard the platform who evacuated into the water and were recovered by the offshore supply vessel Mary Wyatt Milano. There were no reported injuries.

The Crew of Mary Wyatt Milano and three other offshore supply vessels are currently fighting the fire.

Clean Gulf, an oil spill response organization, is en route to the platform.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.