Crown Bioscience partners with UL’s New Iberia Research Center

Dozens gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony as Crown Bioscience enters a million dollar partnership with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s New Iberia Research Center.

Crown Bio CEO Jean-Pierre Wery cited the New Iberia Research Center’s technical capabilities and room for expansion as the reasons Crown Bio was attracted to the location.

With about 66 hundred primates, the New Iberia Research Center is one of the largest in the world

But this decision is not without controversy. In a FaceTime interview with Michael Budkie, the co-founder of Stop Animal Abuse NOW!, or SAEN, Budkie said the Research center “is not the kind of entity that any respectable company would become connected with” referencing multiple federal fines the center has paid and allegations of animal abuse.