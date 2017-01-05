Family questions investigation of Iberia Parish inmate death

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Malcolm Menard was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail where he allegedly committed suicide, and now his family is questioning the investigation surrounding his death.

“I’m not sure if we are being mislead, but we certainly are not getting any information,” said Bill Stelly.

It’s been days since the death of Iberia Parish inmate Malcolm Menard.

“I feel a lot of steps are being missed. Technically to this day no one from the sheriff’s department has contacted us,” said Stelly.

Menard was booked into a holding cell at the jail Tuesday for Disturbing the Peace by Intoxication.

The sheriff’s office said Menard was found in his cell a few hours later with a telephone cord around his neck.

“They say he hung himself with a payphone cord. That’s metal, that’s maybe a foot, a foot and a half long, four foot off the ground. That’s just alarming to me. That just doesn’t sound right,” said Stelly.

Menard’s nephew, Bill Stelly said he and his family have been left in the dark when it comes his uncle’s death, leaving them many unanswered questions.

“We’ve never identified the body yet. It’s going on the third day now and we haven’t seen him. We haven’t seen a picture.”

Stelly said deputies say there is video evidence of the incident, but the family has yet to see it.

“They told us there is video and audio in the area he was in. We asked to see it they said we couldn’t until the investigation was over. So even if it turns out it happened exactly the way they say it happened, why was it allowed to happen like that?”

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office was investigated last year for civil rights violations.

Several deputies pleaded guilty to beating inmates, raising even more red flags with the family.

“When you look at that prison itself in particular they have a history of this. It’s not a secret and it’s hard for us to trust any investigation that comes out of them investigating themselves. When you go and see family members posting this happened to me, this happened to my family to me, that’s too much of a coincidence to say it’s just out of the blue. This isn’t a one-time thing it’s a several time thing and under the same administration,” said Stelly.

We reached out to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for comment, and are waiting for a response.