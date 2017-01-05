Lafayette General Foundation Receives $5,000 Donation from Cancer Fighters Art Inc.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette General Foundation received a $5,000 donation from a local organization whose primary focus is fighting cancer.

The donation comes from Cancer Fighters Art, Inc., and proceeds generated during their annual art exhibition fundraiser.

CFA was born from the idea of helping cancer patients through art.

The organization started by honoring an artist from Thailand who passed due to cancer.

CFA hosts an annual art exhibit and fundraiser at The Frame Shop Gallery 912.

All of the artwork is original works produced by Thai and American artists.

100% of the proceeds from this exhibition goes towards cancer awareness and prevention.

“It’s why she wanted to help in the first place,” says Jeromy Young, Owner and Director of The Frame Shop Gallery 912. “CFA Founder and President Jarunee McBride had a dear friend and talented artist in Thailand who passed away from cancer at a very young age. She’s promised to fight for those battling cancer and for the past 10 years she’s done just that.”

“This donation to LGF will help bring two communities together,” says McBride. “The money will help establish a culturally competent outreach program for the Asian community right here in Acadiana. It is my intent to be able to provide these services in the various languages necessary to make them aware of what Lafayette General Health has to offer.”

“Due to the language barrier, there are many individuals who became sick and may never seek treatment because they do not know the medical services available to them,” says Executive Director of LGF Cian Robinson. “We’re here to break down and barrier to educate these members of our community about cancer and all of the ways Lafayette General Health might be able to help them.”

Cancer Fighters Art, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and all of the donations received go toward cancer treatment and prevention.

Past donation recipients include National Cancer Institute of Bangkok, National Cancer Institute Thailand and American Cancer Society.