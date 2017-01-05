Louisiana near the bottom in new national education study

(The Daily Advertiser) – A new national study ranks Louisiana 46th in the nation in terms of public education.

The annual Quality Counts report from Education Week showed Louisiana with an overall score of 68.3, or a D+.

The nation’s grade was a 74.2, or a C.

Among this year’s findings for Louisiana:

The state received a C- in the chance for success category, putting it 47th in the country. The average state earned a C+. This category measures indicators such as preparation for school, pre-kindergarten enrollment, postsecondary education and other adult outcomes.

Louisiana ranked 26th in the nation in terms of school finance, with a grade of D-. The national average was a D. This category includes school spending patterns and funding distribution.

In the K-12 achievement index, Louisiana received an F, ranking 49th in the nation. This index included data from previous years in areas such as reading and math performance, high school graduation rates and Advanced Placement exams.

Sydni Dunn, press secretary for the Louisiana Department of Education, noted that only two categories used updated data.

“That said, the (LDOE) is happy to see that the state’s high school graduation gains, among other factors, were reflected in an increased score in the success category, just as we are disappointed that stagnating funds in years of growing enrollments have combined to decrease our funding score,” Dunn said.

The report comes as Louisiana and all other states prepare plans to implement the Every Student Succeeds Act, a new federal education law.

“Moving forward, we are committed to continually raising the bar for our students, and we look forward to seeing the report next year that will reflect how our students have improved,” Dunn added.

According to Education Week, Massachusetts ranked first in the Quality Counts report for the third consecutive year. New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maryland and Connecticut all earned B grades.

Nevada was at the bottom of the rankings, as it was last year, with a score of 65 and D. The states of Mississippi and New Mexico also received low scores.

Over the past year, Lafayette Parish public schools have shown increases in multiple categories, including standardized test scores, AP scores, AP participation and graduation rates.