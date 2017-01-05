Louisiana ranked 49th in public school achievement, receives D-plus grade overall

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to a new report, Louisiana public schools aren’t doing well compared to the rest of the country.

Education Week Magazine released a new report this week ranking state school performance nationally.

Louisiana received a D-plus grade and is ranked 46th overall, ranked 49th in public school achievement.

“The ranking of 49th, certainly you always want to examine those kind of reports and you always want to do as well as you possibly can,” said Dale Henderson, Iberia Parish School Superintendent

The report uses data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. However Lafayette Parish School Superintendent Donald Aguillard said it isn’t a test Acadiana school districts often measure with.

“Several classrooms are selected to a small sampling of students. Lafayette never receives NAEP test results for our students,” Aguillard said.

“The assessment that’s part of Louisiana’s accountability program is the leap test. The NAEP test is a national assessment. We tend to focus on the LEAP skills, the LEAP standards, those standards that Louisiana accountability program addresses,” Henderson said.

Hendersaid said things are looking up in the state assessments. For example, in Iberia Parish and in Lafayette Parish, district improvement scores increased more than 7 points this past year.

According to the report, Louisiana did finish overall ahead of Oklahoma, Idaho, New Mexico, Mississippi and Nevada.