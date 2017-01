DUSON, La. (KLFY) – There will be no Mardi Gras parade in Duson this year, according to Police Chief K.P. Judice.

Judice said the Duson Mardi Gras Association will not seek a permit for the 2017 Mardi Gras Parade.

He also added the association, “is continuing to organize its rules and regulations and has indicated they reserve the rights to apply for a 2018 Mardi Gras Parade.”

There was no Mardi Gras parade in Duson in 2016.