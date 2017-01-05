Saints clean house, fire several assistant coaches including Joe Vitt

NEW ORLEANS (WWLTV) — The Saints fired several assistant coaches, including former interim head coach Joe Vitt Thursday.

The Saints fired Joe Vitt, Bill Johnson, Greg McMahon, Stan Kwan and James Willis according to WWL-TV reporter Lyons Yellin.

Vitt was the Assistant Head Coach and Linebackers coach this season. He previously filled the role of head coach during Sean Payton’s suspension after the Bounty Gate scandal. James  Willis was the Defensive Assistant for Linebackers.

Bill Johnson was the defensive line coach this season.

Greg McMahon was the Saints’ special teams coordinator. Stan Kwan was one of two Assistant Special Teams coaches.

So far, the offensive side of the coaching staff remains untouched and Dennis Allen remains Defensive Coordinator.

