OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two men are now in police custody after fighting and shooting at each other, according to Police Chief Donald Thompson.

The fight broke out around 2:30 this afternoon in the 1200 block of East Jefferson Street.

Thompson said the two suspects, Joseph Reed and Abraham Williams, told investigators that both parties shot at each other.

Both men will be charged with fighting and illegal discharge of a firearm.

No one was injured during the shooting.