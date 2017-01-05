UPDATE: Oil platform fire near Grand Isle extinguished, no one injured

Related Coverage Coast Guard rescues 4 people from fire on Gulf of Mexico oil platform off Louisiana coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The Coast Guard is reporting that the oil production platform fire that broke early this morning has been extinguished.

A fire on the Renaissance Offshore LLC platform near Grand Isle was put out at approximately 6:15 a.m., according to officials.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans responded to the blaze at approximately 2:30 a.m. 80 miles south of Grand Isle.

Four people aboard the platform evacuated by jumping into the water.

Those four were rescued by an offshore supply vessel.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.