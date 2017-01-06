2 Iowa men arrested for unrelated sex crimes

IOWA, La. (KLFY) – On Thursday, the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two Iowa men in connection to alleged, unrelated sex crime investigations.

Donivyn Cormier, 17, was located in a stalled vehicle on I-10 eastbound near mile post 45 and taken into custody without incident.

Cormier is suspected to be involved in a complaint made from a medical facility of a 12 year old girl being sexually abused.

Investigators say the victim had been sexually assaulted by force for an extended period of time.

The victim also stated that Cormier allegedly held a knife and threatened bodily harm to her.

Cormier was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a 1st Degree Rape charge.

Deputy Chief Christopher Ivey tells News 10 that the second arrest also stems from a complaint in December involving a 5 year old female victim.

Investigators found items at the suspect’s residence that corroborated with the victim’s statement about what had taken place.

James Grigar, 63, turned himself into authorities and he was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a 1st Degree Rape charge.

Both men are being held on a $400,000 bond.