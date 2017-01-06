2 Opelousas men arrested in business theft, stolen trailer recovered

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Two Opelousas men have been arrested in connection to a theft at a business on Wednesday.

St. Landry Parish deputies investigated the reported theft of a 2016 Bug Tex 10′ single axle utility trailer from Big Tex Trailers located south of Opelousas.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says a nearby Wal-Mart’s surveillance footage helped deputies identify one of the suspects and he provided the name of an accomplice once he was located.

Kevin Prudhomme, 39, and Gregory Hawkins, 26, were taken into custody and charged with theft.

Hawkins was also charged with simple criminal damage to property.

The stolen trailer was later found.

The investigation remains ongoing.